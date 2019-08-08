Areas of forest are burned for oil palm plantations near the village of Bawa, Indonesia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Environmentalist group Greenpeace on Thursday denounced the mass deforestation of over a million hectares of forest and peatland protected by a government-imposed moratorium on palm plantations, logging operations and mining.

Greenpeace said that the loss of 1.2 million ha (almost 3 million acres) of primary forestland between 2012-18 – at an annual average rate of 137,000 ha – was almost twice the 680,000 ha lost in the seven years prior to the moratorium's implementation in 2011, an average of 97,000 ha per year.