Greenpeace activists staged an attention-grabbing protest outside the ANP energy regulator's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro against Brazil's plans to auction off oil blocks in the Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Greenpeace on Thursday staged an attention-grabbing protest against Brazil's plans to auction off oil blocks in the Amazon region.

Activists clad in the traditional orange uniforms worn by workers at Brazilian state oil company Petrobras placed barrels and a drill outside the downtown Rio de Janeiro headquarters of the ANP energy regulator, which conducts oil and natural gas auctions in the South American country.