Activists climb onto a house next to the church in Immerath, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Greenpeace activists on Monday surrounded and climbed a church in the west of Germany to protest its demolition ahead of the expansion of a coal mine, as seen in images by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The entire village of Immerath, including its 19th-century church, is set to be razed so that the North Rhine-Westphalia-based energy company RWE can expand a nearby brown coal mine, a move highly contested by Greenpeace.