Greenpeace activists protest the conditions some 100 whales endure in one of the largest whale jails in the world, Moscow, Russia. April 2, 2019. EFE/ Yuri Kochetkov

Greenpeace organized a protest in Moscow to raise awareness over one of the largest whale jails in the world located in easternmost Russia, the environmental organization told EFE Tuesday.

The NGO laid down an artwork that created an optical illusion of a jumping three-dimensional orca breaking out of a cage to protest that Russian authorities had not addressed the fact that some 100 cetaceans were living in dreadful conditions in the sea of Okhotsk.