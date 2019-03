Mexico´s Greenpace legal promoter, Maria Colin, speaks during an interview with EFE on March 6, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Ammy Ravelo

Glyphosate, a herbicide that some scientists say is linked to cancer in humans, is not considered highly dangerous in Mexico, a representative of Greenpeace said Wednesday.

Within the "European Union there is already discussion of withdrawing glyphosate from the market in five or 15 years," Maria Colin of Greenpeace Mexico told EFE.