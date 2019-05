Photo of Juan Martín Pérez, executive director of the Network for the Rights of Children in Mexico (Redim) on May 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/Cristina Sánchez

The junk food industry in Mexico operates in the manner of organized crime, controlling territories and benefiting from official corruption, a children's advocacy group said Monday.

Juan Martin Perez, executive director of the Network for Children's Rights in Mexico (Redim), said the industry has fostered an environment that promotes obesity, especially by pushing its products in schools.