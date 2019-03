A photograph taken on March 5, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay, shows one of the street murals featured in StreetArt.uy, a website that provides an interactive map showing the locations of about 500 urban murals and former murals. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

StreetArt.uy project manager Manuel Rivoir poses on March 5, 2019, in front of a street mural painted on one of the walls of the old women's prison in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

StreetArt.uy project manager Manuel Rivoir poses on March 5, 2019, in front of a street mural painted on one of the walls of the old women's prison in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

StreetArt.uy is working to create a "virtual library" of street art in Uruguay, hoping to promote and preserve urban murals and sculptures in the South American nation.

The website, which was listed as an online resource of interest to tourists by the government, currently provides an interactive map showing the locations of about 500 murals and former murals.