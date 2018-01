Two kids greet each other at the La Paz Official Rural Mixed School in Villa Nueva municipality , Guatemala on Jan. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

During the Christmas holidays a couple of bombs blew holes in the roof, something pointed out to returning students Monday by second-grade teacher Raisa Palala at the La Paz Official Rural Mixed School, named after the settlement in Villa Nueva municipality where it is located.

The nine girls and 19 boys who had just sat down at their desks looked up and joked about what had happened shortly before the start of the 2018 school year in Guatemala.