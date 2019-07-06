People take part on July 4, 2019, in a wheelchair basketball clinic run by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A bullet penetrated Jose Andres Reyes' right ribcage and fractured his spinal cord when he was just 13 years old. He was in the street near his home after playing soccer when some gang members confused him and six of his friends with a rival group and sent a hail of gunfire in their direction.

Reyes was the only one who was seriously wounded in the incident. Bedridden for nearly two years, unable to go to school and his hopes shattered, he found a new lease on life thanks to wheelchair basketball.