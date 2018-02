Trompita the elephant during her 57th birthday party at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Peaceful and evidently happy, Trompita the elephant on Sunday celebrated her 57th birthday with a cake in Guatemala City's Aurora Zoo.

Hundreds of visitors sang birthday songs and watched the pachyderm blow out the candles on her 100-kilogram (220-pound) birthday cake, made up of corncobs, carrots, watermelon, bananas, apples, sweet potatoes and peanuts.