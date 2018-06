Emergency personnel try to resuscitate a Guatemalan man after a skydiving accident on 22 June 2018 in Playa del Carmen, a resort city in Mexico's Caribbean region. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A Guatemalan man died in a skydiving accident in Playa del Carmen, a resort city in Mexico's Caribbean region, local authorities said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene but were unable to resuscitate the man, who was identified only as Juan Carlos and was believed to have been working as a skydiving instructor.