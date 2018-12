Family, friends and neighbors gather inside a home in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, on Monday, Dec. 24, for the wake of a 7-year-old girl who died in the custody of the US Border Patrol. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

Residents of this remote indigenous community in northern Guatemalan gathered Christmas Eve to mourn the death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who died Dec. 8 in the custody of the US Border Patrol.

The evangelical religious service, including prayer and song, came hours after the SUV carrying her remains arrived in San Antonio Secortez from Guatemala City.