Undated photo provided on June 7, 2018 shows volunteers providing meals to those who have most been affected by the Fuego volcano eruption at a shelter in Alotenango, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Castillo Cordova Foundation

Undated photo provided on June 7, 2018 shows volunteers providing meals to those who have most been affected by the Fuego volcano eruption at a shelter in Alotenango, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Castillo Cordova Foundation

The devastation caused by the Fuego volcano eruption, which has left more than 100 people dead and affected 2 million, has spurred the Castillo Cordova Foundation, linked to one of Guatemala's largest companies, to launch the "Guatemalans to the rescue!" plan.

The plan seeks to provide support to those who were evacuated or lost their homes because of the eruption and is being carried out in collaboration with Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred), brewer Cerveceria Centro Americana, S.A. said in a statement sent to EFE on Thursday.