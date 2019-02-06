Boats docked this Wednesday in the port of Saint Peter in Guernsey on the English Channel. EPA-EFE/MANUEL SANCHEZ

This island in the English Channel, where French poet and novelist Victor Hugo lived in exile and former Southampton FC great Matt Le Tissier first kicked a ball, has become the focus of international attention since the small plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala went missing in the skies near Guernsey on Jan. 21.

The plane's disappearance put Guernsey, which is home to a little more than 63,000 people, on the front pages of newspapers, albeit in a tragic way, a resident named Phil told EFE.