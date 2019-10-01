Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro on Monday described "The Irishman" – the most recent movie by legendary American director Martin Scorsese – as a masterpiece and recommended his followers to watch it on the big screen.

In a review posted in Twitter-thread format, Del Toro ravingly praised Scorsese's latest project – which has a running time of nearly three-and-a-half hours and is scheduled to be released on Netflix in late November – and lauded the performances by Joe Pesci ("supremely minimalistic" and "masterful," comparing him to a black hole) and Robert De Niro, who star in the film alongside Al Pacino.