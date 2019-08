Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (r.) is seen with US film director JJ Abrams (l.) at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Aug. 6, 2019, where he unveiled his star and in a speech asked people to reject fear and embrace respect, while urging migrants not to believe the lies being told about them. EFE-EPA/Nina Prommer

Guillermo del Toro to migrants: Don't believe the lies they tell about us

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who unveiled Tuesday his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, asked people to reject fear and embrace respect, while urging migrants not to believe the lies being told about them.

"As a Mexican, receiving this star is a gesture and no gesture right now can be banal or simple. This is very important that it is happening right now," the director said.