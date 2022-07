Guillermo Galindo poses before the performance of his immersive composition Remote Control in New York on 26 July 2022. EFE/Angel Colmenares El artista mexicano Guillermo Galindo realiza la presentación de su performance llamado "Remote Control" hoy, en Nueva York (EEUU). EFE/ Angel Colmenares

Guillermo Galindo (C) poses with the members of the ETHEL string quartet before the performance of his immersive composition Remote Control in New York on 26 July 2022. EFE/Angel Colmenares El artista mexicano Guillermo Galindo (c) y el cuarteto ETHEL realizan la presentación de su performance llamado "Remote Control" hoy, en Nueva York (EEUU). EFE/ Angel Colmenares

Guillermo Galindo poses in front of a fiberglass drone that was part of the scene for the performance of his immersive composition Remote Control in New York on 26 July 2022. EFE/Angel Colmenares

Mexican-born composer and artist Guillermo Galindo's Remote Control, an immersive combination of music and visuals conceived as a plea against dehumanization, had its debut in the urban maelstrom of New York.

Manhattan's High Line park, an abandoned elevated railway, was the venue for the first live performances of the piece, which Galindo created on a commission from the Kronos Quartet.