Two butterflies feeding from a flower in a lepidopterarium located in the small hamlet of Palestina, Peru, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno

Guinea pigs, fish and butterflies are helping Peru fight poverty as drivers for several businesses that increased their revenue by 300 percent in San Martin, one of the Andean country's most disadvantaged and remote regions.

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the daily income of close to 40,000 residents of this northern Amazonian region increased from 1.91 soles ($0.58) to 6.85 soles ($2.09), thanks to Proyecto Sierra y Selva Alta (Mountain and Rainforest Project), funded primarily by IFAD and the Peruvian Agriculture Ministry.