A satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that shows the weather situation on 1 June 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico. EFE/ NOAA-NHC

A photo provided by NASA that shows a view of Hurricane Sam, a 2021 Atlantic hurricane, from the International Space Station. EFE/ NASA

The National Hurricane Center fears that fierce hurricanes will form in the Gulf of Mexico

The fear that the Gulf of Mexico will be an incubator of numerous destructive storms in the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Nov. 30, is top of mind for meteorologists.

Between 14 and 21 named storms - packing winds of 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour) or higher - are expected this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.