The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Honourable Artillery Company fire Royal Salute in Hyde Park in London, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

London, Apr 24 (EFE).- The birth of Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandson was greeted with traditional gun salutes across the world, including salvoes in different locations in London on Tuesday, as witnessed by an efe-epa journalist on the ground.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired celebratory salutes in London's central Hyde Park, within earshot of Kensington Palace, where the newly-arrived third child of the Dukes of Cambridge now lives.