What is considered the world's biggest feast of St. John the Baptist attracts millions of revelers every year to the northeastern Brazilian city of Caruaru for a two-month celebration, seen here on June 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

What is considered the world's biggest feast of St. John the Baptist attracts millions of revelers every year to the northeastern Brazilian city of Caruaru for a two-month celebration, seen here on June 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A group of dancers performs on June 12, 2019, during what is considered the world's biggest feast of St. John the Baptist; it attracts millions of revelers every year to the northeastern Brazilian city of Caruaru for a two-month celebration. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The smell of gunpowder, the flavor of roasted corn, and the music of traditional piper bands attract millions of revelers every year to the northeastern Brazilian city of Caruaru for a two-month celebration of what is considered the world's biggest feast of St. John the Baptist.

The town located in the heart of Pernambuco state, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the state capital of Recife on the coast, is completely transformed between May and July into a cultural and artistic explosion that, like Carnival, is yet another reflection of the basic cheerfulness of the Brazilian people.