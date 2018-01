Haitian president Jovenel Moise, speaks during a memorial for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere on Jan. 12, 2010, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

(L-R) The new president of the Chamber of Deputies of Haiti, Gary Bodeau; the new president of the Senate, Joseph Lambert; the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise; and the first lady Martine Moise, observe a minute of silence, during a memorial for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere on Jan. 12, 2010, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

(L-R) Haitian Minister of Public Works Jean Evelt Eveillard, Haitian President Jovenel Moise, First Lady Martine Moise, and Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant, lay the first stone for the reconstruction of the National Palace, during a memorial for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere on Jan. 12, 2010, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The Haitian government held a memorial Friday for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere on Jan. 12, 2010.

The magnitude-7.0 temblor and subsequent aftershocks left more than 300,000 dead, nearly as many injured and some 1.5 million people homeless, while destroying large swathes of Port-au-Prince.