The plaque marking the Woodstock Festival Monument, located at the site of the original Woodstock music festival, which took place on Aug. 15-18, 1969, in Bethel, New York, USA, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

On Aug. 14, 2019, People look out at a giant number '50' made with a peace sign mowed into the field at the Woodstock Festival Monument, located at the site of the original Woodstock festival, which took place on Aug. 15-18, 1969, in Bethel, New York. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People pose for pictures at the plaque marking the Woodstock Festival Monument, located at the site of the original Woodstock festival, which took place from Aug. 15-18, 1969, in Bethel, New York. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The concepts of unity and freedom are once again constantly being heard these days in this small town north of New York City, where the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival is being celebrated.

"You can't duplicate something like that, you know? It's just a special time. ... It's just hard to put it into words. You know, you had to be here," said Jeff Bakewell, one of those who attended that unparalleled rock festival who - along with dozens of others - came back to see a small monument commemorating the Aug. 15-18, 1969, gathering.