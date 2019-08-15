The concepts of unity and freedom are once again constantly being heard these days in this small town north of New York City, where the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival is being celebrated.
"You can't duplicate something like that, you know? It's just a special time. ... It's just hard to put it into words. You know, you had to be here," said Jeff Bakewell, one of those who attended that unparalleled rock festival who - along with dozens of others - came back to see a small monument commemorating the Aug. 15-18, 1969, gathering.