Americans nationwide can expect young trick-or-treaters at their doors on Thursday evening for Halloween, a celebration that will see them spend an estimated $8.8 billion on candy, decorations and costumes for parties and events such as a traditional parade in Lower Manhattan.

New York City's East Village has been the scene of one of the biggest Halloween festivities over the past 45 years, with some 60,000 individuals marching along Sixth Avenue in their costumes and 2 million other people-watchers also crowding the streets of that trendy neighborhood.