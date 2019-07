A file picture shows a customer trying out new Sony Walkman records service at the company's showroom in downtown Tokyo, Wednesday, Apr.27, 2005. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Sony is holding an exhibition in Tokyo on the 40th anniversary of the Walkman, the first gadget that allowed people to listen to music on the move. The July 19, 2019 picture shows the first model that hit the market on July 1, 1979 - TPS-LW, which sold 50,000 pieces in the first two months. EFE/Agustin de Gracia

Sony is holding an exhibition in Tokyo on the 40th anniversary of the Walkman, the first gadget that allowed people to listen to music on the move. The Jul.19, 2019 dated picture shows some of the models that were released after 1979. EFE/Agustin de Gracia GRAF6388. TOKIO, .- La firma Sony ha montado una exposición en Tokio para recodar el 40 aniversario del Walkman, el primer dispositivo móvil que permitió escuchar en movimiento música grabada. En la imagen, algunos de los modelos que comenzaron a salir a partir de 1979. EFE/Agustín de Gracia

Walking on the street and, at the same time, listening to music was inconceivable until the appearance of Walkman, a small audio player that introduced the revolutionary concept of portable music that charmed the world 40 years ago.

A retrospective exhibition in Tokyo's Ginza Sony Park goes over the history of Sony's cassette player that changed the way people listened to music, decades before the emergence of digital music and online platforms.