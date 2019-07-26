Hard Rock builds the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel in Florida. EFE/Antonio Belchi

A special hall called “Oculus” will be home to live music and other shows at guitar-shaped hotel in Florida. EFE/Antonio Belchi

The Hard Rock group has built the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel in South Florida.

The 400-foot-tall guitar-shaped building is part of an impressive hotel complex that will be open to the public on October 24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.