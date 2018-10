Britain's Prince Harry speaks to the community as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is holding an umbrella under heavy rain in Dubbo, 17 October 2018. The outback Australian town of Dubbo was awash with royal fever on October 17 as Harry and Meghan were greeted with hugs and throngs of eager locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the couple, royal fancy dress and even a specially brewed beer dubbed "Dubbo Royale". EPA-EFE/Peter Parks POOL

Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thirteen-month-old Ruby Carroll (C) is watched by Britain's Prince Harry (2-R), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-L), the Duchess of Sussex, during morning tea at the drought-affected farm of Mountain View in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meets with local school children after her arrival at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT