Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, during their trip to South Africa on 25 September 2019 (reissued 08 January 2020). EFE/EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Crown Prince Charles' younger son Harry and his wife Meghan, have decided to "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent," the royal couple said in a statement on Wednesday.

For the year-and-a-half since their wedding at Windsor Castle - which was a gigantic media event - the 35-year-old Harry and former US actress Meghan Markle, 38, have been embroiled in controversy regarding their relationship with the rest of the royal family and subjected to intense media pressure.