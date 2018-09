A wasp crawls on a grape at the vineyard at the Havlicek Garden in central Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A picker carries crates of grapes at the vineyard at the Havlicek Garden in central Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A picker stackes crates of grapes at the Havlicek Garden in central Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A picker carries buckets of grapes at the vineyard at the Havlicek Garden in central Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Picker cut cluster of grapes at the vineyard at the Havlicek Garden in central Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The grape harvest at a vineyard in the heart of Prague was underway Tuesday with workers selecting fruit to produce wine, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

The Havlicek Garden, a 1.7-hectare vineyard that houses some 13,000 vines in central Prague, dates back to 1870 when the land was bought by Jewish businessman Moritz Gröbe.