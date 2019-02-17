Hats of various sorts, apart from being articles of dress and protecting one's head, are a symbol of Bolivia's indigenous peoples and now an exposition including almost 100 of these so-called "lluch'us" is making the public acquainted with how they are made and the evolution of materials and styles.

During the country's history, hats and caps have been made from animal hides, feathers and wool, taking cylindrical, conical and other forms and featuring elongated points, as well as many different colors and designs, but they have always been used to differentiate the wearers and allow them to show their unique identities.