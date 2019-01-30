Cubans cleani away the debris this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, and recover what is left of their homes, hit by a powerful tornado that blasted east Havana, leaving four people dead and 195 injured, 12 of them seriously, as authorities make every effort to restore electricity and water in the affected areas. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban soldiers clean away debris this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, left by a powerful tornado that blasted east Havana, which left four people dead and 195 injured, 12 of them seriously, as authorities make every effort to restore electricity and water in the affected areas. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cubans clean away the debris this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, and recover what is left of their homes, hit by a powerful tornado that blasted east Havana, leaving four people dead and 195 injured, 12 of them seriously, as authorities make every effort to restore electricity and water in the affected areas. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Thousands of Cubans are cleaning away the debris this Tuesday and recovering what is left of their homes, hit by a powerful tornado in east Havana that left four people dead and 195 injured, 12 of them seriously, as authorities make every effort to restore electricity and water in the affected areas.

Two days after the disaster, the districts of Regla, Guanabacoa, San Miguel del Padron, Diez de Octubre and Havana del Este still look blasted by the winds of up to 300 kph (185 mph), and in many places cars are still overturned, while roofs and lamp posts remain where they were blown into the streets.