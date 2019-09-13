US novelist George RR Martin arrives for the New York red carpet premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, USA, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

American cable giant HBO is nearing a pilot order for a second series set in the same universe as its hit fantasy show "Game of Thrones" that will focus on the history of House Targaryen, according to an exclusive report published on Thursday by Deadline.

HBO – which is already developing another production based on the GoT universe created by George RR Martin with Naomi Watts playing the main character – is about to order the proposed show's first episode (known in the industry as a pilot, which provides executives with a preview before deciding whether to greenlight an entire season), Deadline said. EFE-EPA