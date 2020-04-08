File photo released April 7, 2020, showing US actor Bradley Cooper upon his arrival for the screening of the film "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

After a spring without new movies, summer is not looking much better. The film studios keep postponing the screenings and only a few are daring to come out with their latest productions in August, something that would leave Hollywood without the profitable summer months when they usually release most what they hope will be their blockbusters.

This summer had nothing particular on the horizon like last year's "Avengers: Endgame," which became the biggest box office success in history, not taking inflation into account.