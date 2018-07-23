A tourist walks in front of the closed ticket office at the Acropolis, in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Thick clouds of smoke dominate the sky due to fires on the mountain slopes of Gerania, near Kineta, a beach town some 54 kilometers west of Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

Thick clouds of smoke overhead added a note of menace to blisteringly-hot temperatures at the Acropolis above the capital of Greece, which was experiencing an intense heatwave Monday, as seen in images captured by efe-epa journalists.

The smoke was drifting from wildfires on mountain slopes around Gerania, near Kineta, a beach resort town some 54 kilometers (35 miles) west of Athens, and the 40 degree Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) temperatures forced authorities to close the Acropolis, one of Greece's most popular tourist attractions, due to the heat buildup in its stones.