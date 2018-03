Photo provided on March 28, 2018 showing Jeff Williams at The Taste Community Restaurant, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alicia L. Perez

Photo provided on March 28, 2018 showing a view of The Taste Community Restaurant, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alicia L. Perez

Photo provided on March 28, 2018 showing one of the dishes offered at The Taste Community Restaurant, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alicia L. Perez

A new non-profit, pay-what-you-can restaurant has opened its doors in North Texas in an effort to help low-income residents afford meals.

The Taste Community Restaurant is the first venue opened by the Taste Project, a non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Jeff Williams, a devout Christian from California and a North Texas resident for 12 years.