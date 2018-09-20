Hezbollah supporters carry pictures of pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Imad Mughnyeh, Imam Mussa Al- Sader and Iran's Supreme late leader Ayatollah Khumenei along their party flags with Islamic flags shout slogans as they march during Ashura Day procession in southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Hezbollah supporters mourn as they listen to Al-Hussein biography during Ashura Day procession in southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Hezbollah supporters carry their party flags with Islamic flags shout slogans as they march during Ashura Day procession in southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters crowded the streets of the Lebanese capital on Thursday in commemoration of the Muslim holy day of Ashura, as documented on the ground by an efe-epa journalist.

Ashura is believed to be the day Moses – considered an important prophet in Islam – led the Jews to safety by parting the Red Sea, but is also the same day the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein was killed in battle in AD 680, making the event a solemn occasion for Shia worldwide, who deeply revere Hussein.