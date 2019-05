A May 16, 2019, photograph of Heliopolis, one of the largest shantytowns in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A May 16, 2019, photograph of Julia and Maria, two daughters of Sandra Regina dos Santos, at the window of their family home in Heliopolis, one of the largest favelas (shantytowns) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A May 16, 2019, photograph of Sandra Regina dos Santos and her son Bernardo while posing for a photo for EFE in their renovated kitchen in Heliopolis, one of the largest favelas (shantytowns) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A May 16, 2019, photograph of Heliopolis, one of the largest shantytowns in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The improvised shacks seen in many parts of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis have extended upward and now contain as many as eight stories with uneven walls, exposed brick and roofs made out of metal sheets.

Such is the case in Sao Paulo's largest favela (shantytown), Heliopolis, which is located less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the city's business district, the most important financial center in Latin America.