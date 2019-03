Anti-narcotics police technician tests cocaine hydrochloride pots, which were seized in a container in the port of Buenaventura, Colombia, 10 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The amount of cocaine seized in Central America in 2017 was up on previous years, a trend that the International Narcotics Control Board has linked to greater production of the drug in Colombia and greater demand for it in the United States and Europe, according to a report published Tuesday.

The INCB's latest report said Central America and the Caribbean continued to be used by criminal groups for getting drugs manufactured in South America into the USA and across to Europe.