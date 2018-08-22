Traditionally dressed freight haulers hike on the ancient Sprinz mule track towards the Grimsel mountain pass with their sumpter in Grimselpass, Valais, Switzerland, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC STEINMANN

Around 60 traditionally-clad hikers with 20 loaded mules were walking along an ancient mountain pass through the Swiss Alps into Italy that used to be a key trade route between the two communities, images released by efe-epa Wednesday documented.

The entourage is to make its way through the Grimsel Pass starting in the village of Sachseln and terminating near Domodossola in Italy, retracing commerce routes of yore when Sprinz cheese and other Swiss products made their way south in exchange for wine and silk heading north.