In the heart of the Indian city of Ayodhya, a group of police officials are unloading 3-meter (10 feet) high yellow barricades with barbed wire. Large red letters on the metal reveal the reason for the deployment: "Ram's birthplace, high security area."

Preparations in this city of about 55,000 people in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh are on the rise ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in less than two weeks over the thorny issue of to whom belongs a religious site in the city, over which Hindus and Muslims have sparred for decades. EFE-EPA