Hindu men take a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese devotee children hug their senior to warm themselves before taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese Hindu devotee holds a traditional conch before taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground before taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees warm themselves after taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees pray before taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A 180-degree rotated photograph shows an elderly Nepalese Hindu devotee reflected in the water while taking a holy bath in the Hanumante River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Hindu community Tuesday kicked off celebrations for the Swasthani festival, during which devotees bathe in various sacred rivers to wash away their sins and pray for prosperity.

The religious festival, also known as Madhav Narayan, is dedicated to Shiva - the god of destruction - and the goddess Swasthani; and hundreds of thousands of participants gather on the river-banks in Nepal for the ceremonies.