Indian pilgrims arrive at the Babughat transit camp ahead of the Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Many of the thousands of Hindu pilgrims heading to the Ganga Sagar annual fair, which is held on an island in the mouth of the sacred Ganges river, break up their journey with a pit stop in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, as documented in images made available by epa on Friday.

The Babughat transit camp acts as a layover for worshipers heading to Sagar Island, located some 130 kilometers (81 miles) south of Kolkata, in the Ganges delta.