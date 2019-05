Kashmiri Muslims elcome Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) Roshan Lal Mawa at his shop in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Roshan Lal Mawa stands inside his shop in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim welcomes Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) Roshan Lal Mawa at his shop in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

The return of a local Hindu trader to the Kashmir valley – 29 years after he fled the restive region when he was allegedly shot and injured by militants – has made the entire local trade community nostalgic in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Many local Hindus, known as Pandits, left the valley soon after the eruption of an armed struggle against the Indian rule in 1989 that resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians, including some Pandits.