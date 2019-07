Devotees perform traditional dances during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 July 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A hindu devotee waits in an air-conditioned room before the start of the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Monks hold the idol of Lord Jagannath to be carried on a chariot during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The hand of a hindu devotee holding a prop flute during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Devotees in costume sing and dance during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Mostly Indian, Nepalese and Burmese devotees join in the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Hindu devotees in costume pose during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, is one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year.

Rath Yatra, which roughly translates as the pulling of the chariots, sees devotees drag chariots with depictions of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra through the streets in colorful processions.