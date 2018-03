Balinese Hindu devotees carry 'Pratima' or a symbol of God during a cleansing ceremony called 'Melasti' at a beach in Petitenget, Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese Hindu devotees in a state of trance participate in a cleansing ceremony called 'Melasti' at a beach in Petitenget, Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Thousands of Hindus on Indonesia's island of Bali on Wednesday celebrated the purification ceremony of Melasti.

Following ceremonies at local Hindu temples, crowds of white-clad devotees walked to Petitenget Beach, north of the popular tourist hub of Kuta, to perform the purification, an epa journalist reports.