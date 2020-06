Volunteers hand out face coverings and alcohol gel on 24 June 2020 to residents of the Heliopolis favela (shantytown) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Volunteers hand out face coverings and alcohol gel on 24 June 2020 to residents of the Heliopolis favela (shantytown) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Volunteers hand out face coverings and alcohol gel on 24 June 2020 to residents of the Heliopolis favela (shantytown) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Hip hop and Brazilian funk serve as vehicles for social protest and non-conformism in Heliopolis, the most populous favela in this southeastern metropolis and one of the areas of Brazil hardest hit by the pandemic and an accompanying deep economic crisis.