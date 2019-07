The Spanish Cultural Center of Miami provided this photo of actors rehearsing the play "La extinta poetica" (Extinct Poetics) at Naves Matadero theater in Madrid. EFE/CCE MIAMI/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Hispanic theater fest in Miami opens with play about insanity of modern life

An acclaimed Hispanic theater festival in this South Florida city opens on Thursday with a Spanish play that delves into the frenetic pace, insanity and sickness of modern life.

"La extinta poetica" (Extinct Poetics), a work written by Eusebio Calonge and directed by "Paco de la Zaranda" (Francisco Sanchez), kicks off the 34th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Miami with the first of its four performances.