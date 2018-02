Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the historic district in Panama City, Panama, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

No one was hurt Wednesday when a fire destroyed three colonial-era homes in this capital's historic district, Panamanian authorities said.

The blaze started around midday in an emblematic structure known as the Casa del Barco and spread to two nearby buildings, the Panama City Fire Department said on Twitter.