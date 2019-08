Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, 10 June 2019, following the band's European tour. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

K-pop group BTS pose for photos during a showcase for the group's new album, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, 17 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean boy band BTS performs at a concert to promote the 18th FINA World Championships at a stadium in Gwangju, South Korea, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The ultra-popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS will take an extended break after achieving sales records and completing a world tour over the past two years, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the agency that represents the group.

For BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” this will be an “official and extended period of rest and relaxation,” the first since the band's debut in 2013, Big Hit said on social media Sunday.