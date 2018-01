View of an armor-plated Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen manufactured especially for Hitler and seized by the US Army in 1945 at the end of World War II. EPA-EFE/Worldwide Auctioneers

A 1939 Mercedes automobile that was used by Adolf Hitler remained unsold at an auction held in Tucson because nobody was willing to meet at least the minimum price, the firm Worldwide Auctioneers told EFE on Thursday.

The highest bid for the vehicle at the Wednesday evening auction was $7 million, far below the $10 million that local media had estimated it could bring, given that it was specially ordered by and manufactured for Hitler during World War II.